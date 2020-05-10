Pay up fees for online studies or take your kids away – Kalibu Academy lambasts ‘delinquent parents’

The management of Kalibu Academy has come all guns blazing against parents who are not happy with the new arrangements the school has put in place in light of the corona virus pandemic.

In a strong worded communication purported to be from the school, the management has expressed anger over parents posting complaints on social media.

Some parents had been complaining over being asked to pay the huge sum of K600, 000 over online learning.

However, the school administration has come out to defend the move. The administration has further lambasted parents who owe the institution money in a form of unpaid fees.

“We are owed over 60 million Kwacha by delinquent parents who have yet to settle bills for their wards,” claims a part of the communication.

The communication has further indicated that the closure of schools has not suspended their learning as they have started the third term.

To show that they are serious, the school has instructed that all learners attending online classes must be in school uniform.

Dismissing complaints that the online learning is consuming much of their data, the school has said the pupils are using the data for watching movies online highlighting that the parents should stop looking at their children as angels.

There has been tension among highly priced private schools and parents over the cost of online learning. Government ordered the closure of schools to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, some quarters have called on government to open schools. This has come on the backdrop of political parties resuming Mass rallies ahead of the 2 July poll.