Chilima claims Bakili Muluzi threatened him

Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has claimed that former President Bakili Muluzi threatened him.

Speaking at a rally in Mzuzu today, Chilima said Muluzi sent him a message through his (Chilima’s) friends to warn the vice president that Muluzi is a dangerous.

According to Chilima, this happened last week after Chilima told a news conference that President Peter Mutharika want to turn Malawi into an estate co-owned by two families – the Muluzi and the Mutharika families.

Chilima at the rally condemned Muluzi for threatening him saying the former Malawi leader has no right over his life.

“We respect you because you fought for democracy in the country. Democracy is not violence,” said Chilima.

“Do not kill us, we have not done anything wrong.”

He also alleged that Muluzi is behind violence acts against opposition politicians that have been happening in the Eastern Region.

According to Chilima, Muluzi is doing this as a way of supporting his son, Atupele Muluzi who is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) runningmate in the 2020 presidential elections.

“You want your son to be vice president, let him campaign. If you want to help him campaign do that peacefully not using violence,” said Chilima.

He then declared that he is not afraid and will campaign in every corner of the country.

The vice president also warned that he will report to the International Criminal Court if the violence continues.