CCJP faults MEC commissioners for clinging to positions

Justice and Peace of Karonga Diocese says elections require stakeholders to have trust in the election management body hence the current commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission should resign.

The influential social justice and peace Catholic institution made the observations through a statement released signed by the Diocese’s Desk Officer Louis Nkhata.

Nkhata cast doubt over the credibility of the commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct free and fair fresh presidential elections.

He also noted the recent acts of political violence such as attacks of party monitors and recent arson torching of cars and offices of other political parties.

Nkhata said since results of the 2019 polls were announced, the country’s political environment has not been stable, saying violent demonstrations coupled with social disturbances such as bloodsucking myths and rumours that have left some people dead and the resurfacing of the attacks on persons with albinism ahead of the elections are concerns yet to be addressed.

“The current political situation in Malawi is not healthy to hold free, fair, peaceful and credible elections. There is need for electoral stakeholders at national and local level to engage each other under the direction of MEC and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs such as CCJP to maintain peace, political tolerance and social cohesion,” said Nkhata in the statement.

In an interview, Zomba based political analyst Mustapha Hussein concurred with CCJP saying, if the evidence tendered in the Constitutional Court is anything to go by, then there is no need to entrust the same Commission to conduct fresh Presidential elections having failed to legally manage the 2019 polls.

“For MEC to win back the lost trust, Commissioners could have paved way for others to come in and run the affairs.,” Hussein said.

MEC Chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah insisted last week that the Commission has the capacity to professionally manage the fresh Presidential elections in a free, fair and credible manner.