Analysts condemn Atupele over hate speech

Political analysts in the country have condemned President Peter Mutharika’s runningmate, Atupele Muluzi, for making “hate-filled” comments against the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Mangochi on Saturday.

Muluzi on Saturday held a whistle-stop tour that took him from Zomba to Mangochi.

However, when addressing a rally at Mangochi roundabout, he ended up castigating the Malawi Congress Party, saying it is a “crocodile party” and that it will kill people once it takes over government.

“Please don’t vote for MCP because it is a crocodile party masquerading as good saints but it will devour or pounce on you once it takes over government,” remarked Muluzi during his preach that lasted for about 30 minutes.

Ernest Thindwa, who is a political analyst from Chancellor College faulted Muluzi’s remarks.

“This time when Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) opened the floor for campaigning, I thought leaders would utilise the period by selling themselves through issue-based campaign. Not talking ill about party A or B or candidate C or D. It’s very unfortunate,” he said.

Thindwa advised parties or leaders to stick to telling eligible voters what their parties will do after being successful and not bad-mouthing.

His counterpart, Mustafa Hussein, a political scientist from the same institution, also blamed Muluzi calling his comments as “hate-speech” every leader should refrain at all cost during campaign period to avoid violence.

“This is a provocative sentiment although made in a political podium. Muluzi would have done better if he had told people what their alliance will do to people when elected into government not these crocodile issues,” he lectured.

Last week during presentation of presidential nominations, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah urged the candidates and their followers to avoid politics of bad-mouthing others.

Ansah said politics of hate speech have the potential to incite violence.