MEC stops registration of new voters

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has stopped the registration of new voters following Friday’s Supreme Court ruling which ordered the commission to use the 2019 voters’ register in the 2020 fresh presidential elections.

In a statement today, MEC Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika said the commission will no longer register new voters in the ongoing exercise.

“All the new voter registrations that took place in phase one and the current phase have been invalidated and will not be incorporated in the 2019 Tripartite Elections voters register as per Supreme Court of Appeal judgement,” said Alfandika

He added that the registration process for phase two which started last week will continue up to 4.00pm on 10 May, 2020 but will only involve those that wish to process transfers or replace lost voter certificates.

He then advised all people who took part in voting for the 2019 elections to go in their centers and verify their names if they indeed exist.

“All persons who registered in the May 2019 Tripartite Elections who have changed places of residence are advised to go and process transfers at the centre where they wish to cast their vote. Those who have lost their certificates are encouraged to go to the centre where they registered to get a duplicate certificate that will enable them to vote

The second phase is being conducted in Rumphi, Phalombe, Likoma, Dowa, Mulanje, Thyolo, Lilongwe city, Luchenza municipality, Dowa and Lilongwe district.