HRDC calls for immediate resignation of Ansah

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has demanded Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign from her position following Friday’s Supreme Court of Appeal ruling which upheld the nullification of 2019 elections.

Speaking at a press briefing conducted in Lilongwe, the grouping’s National Coordinator Luke Tembo said Ansah should honorably step down from her position as she promised to the nation recently that she will resign after MEC’s Supreme Court appeal fails.

In February after the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 election over widespread irregularities, Ansah said she will resign if the Supreme Court upholds the decision of the Constitutional Court

“If the Supreme Court finds that we did not do well then yes, I will resign,” said Ansah.

At the HRDC press briefing, Tembo also condemned the burning of UTM offices which has led to death of two people.

“We are condemning violence that has led to death of innocent souls and left other people injured. We will not take this lightly, political party leaders should be at the forefront condemning violence instead of fueling the same,” he explained.

He also asked the general public at large to support the grouping as it plans to place in monitors in the 2020 presidential elections.

According to Tembo, HRDC has come up with a budget of 200 Million for the exercise.

On the issue of coronavirus, the grouping asked people in the country to desist from gatherings more especially in rallies during this campaign period.