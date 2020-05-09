DPP/UDF to get 80% of votes – Atupele

Runningmate to President Peter Mutharika in the 2 July 2020 Malawi election, Atupele Muluzi, has challenged that the DPP and UDF alliance will win with a landslide.

Speaking in Zomba where he has been holding whistle stop tours a day after the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal held that the 2 July election must go on, Muluzi said that he will lead the campaign for the alliance across Malawi.

“I will travel this country from Nsanje to Chitipa to drum support for this alliance,” said Muluzi.

The UDF leader who was fourth in the nullified May 2019 poll challenged that with his approach he was certain that their alliance will get at least 80% of the votes.

In the July poll, the courts have sanctioned that the winner should amass 50% +1 of the votes so as to be said that they have attained a majority.

Muluzi indicated that the DPP/UDF alliance will not only get beyond 50% of the votes but go beyond to get an additional 30%.

Malawi has entered a campaign phase which reached a peak with the submission of nomination papers this week in Blantyre.

Previously President Mutharika ordered an enforcement of social distance measures in which gatherings were restricted to 100 people.