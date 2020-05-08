ESCOM worried over attacks on its workers

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has expressed concern over attacks on its workers who were wrongly accused of being blood suckers by some communities in Central and Northern regions.

This is according to ESCOM management which recently this week released a press statement condemning the barbaric act as in regard to a recent attack on some night shift workers who were working on some faults at Kasitu near Dwangwa.

According to the statement, the incident happened when some ESCOM employees were on Friday last week working on a badly damaged structure at Kasitu on the sole transmission power line supplying the whole Northern Region.

It is reported that the work was scheduled late in the night to minimise disturbance caused by the emergency power outage but communities later ambushed the workers accusing them of being blood suckers.

ESCOM management further said that the workers, who were involved in this scenario despite wearing ESCOM branded work suits and producing their identity cards, were injured by the mob using pangas and other sharp objects.

The body has since described the incident as unwelcome saying similar happened in Mzuzu, Karonga and Chitipa districts some few weeks ago.

“ESCOM wishes to advise members of the general public to desist from attacking ESCOM employees as these attacks compromise service delivery to essential facilities such as health establishments besides inconveniencing ESCOM customers who deserve assistance.

“While ESCOM has put in place measures to curb the threats to its workers, it wishes to advise members of the general public that all ESCOM employees have identity cards that can be duly verified.” reads part of ESCOM statement.

The electricity supply company has also asked the police department and all traditional leaders to play their role in making sure that ESCOM employees discharge their duties freely and at any time without hindrances.

The ESCOM management has further said that lives of their employees come first and has warned that if such attacks persist, it will not hesitate to withdraw its employees from all the harmful ways that include night faults rectification.