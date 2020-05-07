Mutharika picks Atupele: “I want a person I can work with”

President Peter Mutharika has chosen United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi as his runningmate in the 2020 presidential elections.

Mutharika, who is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, announced Muluzi as his runningmate on Thursday during the presentation of nomination papers for the polls.

The Malawi leader said Muluzi is a person he can work with to build and unite this country.

“Muluzi understands that leadership comes with responsibilities. He has shown resilience, humility and a commitment to the security and unity of our nation.

“He is determined to continue to support my legacy of investment in education, infrastructure; together we will be the bridge to the future,” he said.

Mutharika then expressed confidence that the DPP-UDF alliance will win the 2020 fresh presidential elections.

The July 2 polls will be held following the nullification of the 2019 elections.

In last year’s elections, Muluzi was a presidential candidate and he came fourth with 235,164 votes. Mutharika was declared winner with 1,940,709 of the 5 million votes cast.

Mutharika’s main challenger in the 2020 presidential elections is Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Lazarus Chakwera whose runningmate is Saulos Chilima, the current Malawi Vice President.

The other candidate who has presented nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission is Peter Kuwani of the Mbakuwaku Movement.