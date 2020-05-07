K62 billion was lost in post-election violence – Mutharika   

President Peter Mutharika has claimed that K62 billion was lost during the nine months of post-election violence in the country.

Mutharika was speaking in Blantyre on Thursday when he presented nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

He noted that following the now nullified 2019 presidential elections, there were protests which were characterized by acts of violence such as vandalisation of schools, torching of houses, and attacks on women and children.

Mutharika said the violence was the worst in the history of the country. He also claimed that the destruction was carried out by the same people who want to lead the country

“The destruction of this country by these nine months of demonstrations amounts to more than K62 million. It will take us longer time to rebuild this country than it took to rebuild it after cashgate,” said Mutharika.

On the now nullified 2019 elections, Mutharika claimed that he won the elections and that the polls were free, fair and credible.

He, however, said the 2020 fresh presidential elections are not the will of the people.

“Therefore, I call upon Malawians to register and vote to restore the will of the people which was expressed in the May 2019 elections,” said Mutharika.

“Let us go out and vote for the leadership that can develop this country. Let us reject politicians who want to destroy this country.”

The July 2 elections are being organized following the nullification of the 2019 elections by the Constitutional Court.

Mutharika and MEC are appealing against the ruling and the Supreme Court of Appeals will deliver its ruling tomorrow.