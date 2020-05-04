TikTok records all-time high downloads during Coronavirus lockdown

Popular video sharing platform TikTok recorded an all time high of 200 million downloads in the first quarter of 2020, the same period that several countries went on lockdown to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This figure represents a growth of about 28% from the 156 million downloads recorded in the fourth of 2019.

March records highest downloads in a month

The data indicates that in March 2020, TikTok had the highest downloads in a month at 75.5 million. This figure represents a growth of about 25% from the 60.5 million downloads in February 2020. February downloads represented a drop of about 5.5% from January’s 64 million downloads.

In 2019, the highest TikTok downloads in a month were recorded in December when the figure stood at around 57.5 million. For last year, the lowest downloads were recorded in February when the figure was 36 million. In total, TikTok had about 523.5 million downloads in 2019. According to the report:

“The surge in TikTok’s downloads comes amid the global Coronavirus pandemic, which has seen consumers focus on their mobile devices more than ever as they look for new ways to shop, work, and interact.”

TikTok surges despite security concerns

From the data, it is clear that the growth of TikTok has not been impacted by the recent concerns raised regarding the application. Towards the end of the fourth quarter of last year, the TikTok came under investigation by the United States authorities as a matter of national security. Questions have risen due to the application’s Chinese ties. On the other hand, the UK launched a probe regarding how the application uses data related to young users.

TikTok is currently available in about 150 countries with support for 75 languages. Several countries have stood out in regards to TikTok adoption in recent months. The data also highlight the countries that had the most downloads during the first three months of 2020.

The data further highlights the countries that led to the number of TikTok during the first three months of the year.

India continued to emerge top with 27.4% of the total downloads representing 55 million. Brazil was second with 14% of the total downloads. The United States had 13.7% followed by Indonesia at 6.7% while Russia closed the top five categories with 4.1% of the total downloads.

Other countries with more downloads include Mexico (3.5%), Philippines (3.4%), Pakistan (2.7%), Egypt (2.6%), and Turkey (2.6%). Download from other parts of the world stood at 23.2%.

The app is gaining popularity in Malawi where some mobile providers have set up a separate bundle for the app.