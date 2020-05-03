MEC happy with Lilongwe voter registration turnout

As preparations for the fresh presidential elections are underway, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has hailed the progress of voter registration in Lilongwe district.

MEC described the ongoing registration process as a success after an inspection of 4 centres in 2 constituencies showed over 2500 people had either registered or verified their names as of Saturday.

This observation was made by Madalo Nyambose, leader for the team conducting voter registration in Lilongwe rural district.

“We are happy with the turnout of people so far and believe we can beat the projected number here in Lilongwe if people continue to register at this rate,” said Nyambose.

She attributed the high turnout of voters to the sensitization activities the commission is conducting.

Commenting on the matter, Malawi Congress Party monitor, Njanje Daniloti who was manning the centre at Ndaula also commended the registration process in the area and urged party monitors to maintain unity of purpose.

The electoral body inspected Ndaula Primary School, Chaulongwe and Mnthang’ombe in Lilongwe South Constituency while only Chiwenga primary school was monitored in Lilongwe South West.