2020 Super League season could be cancelled

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says the 2020 season will be cancelled if government extends restrictions on public gathering to October and beyond.

The 2020 was suspended in the eleventh hour by the country’s football governing body following President Peter Mutharika’s order to impose a ban on all public gatherings due to Coronavirus which has seen many sporting events cancelled in almost each and every country across the globe.

With the Covid-19 showing no sign of vanishing, there is uncertainty surrounding the new kick off dates for the 2020 season due to the pandemic, a situation that has forced FAM President Walter Nyamilandu to inform the football loving fraternity that if the ban is extended to October and beyond, the association will have no choice but to consider the season lost and will start planning for another season which will likely start in January 2021.

“If the delay is of more than 6 months, that is October and beyond, the season will be considered to have been lost and FAM will start planning for another season which would start in January 2021,” he told the media on Tuesday during a press briefing at Mpira Village.

However, in the event that football resumes between April to September, FAM has committed to host all football competitions as planned in the 2020 football calendar.

“The season will only go ahead with some adjustments to the fixtures and allow the season to spill over to next year if the delay is within six months, April to September 2020,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, CAF has set 4th May as a day for its member associations to advise on whether they will continue with their football activities or cancel due to the pandemic.

In Malawi, Coronavirus has killed three people with 36 cases registered. The pandemic has also economically affected elite players and officials who rely on football as a source of income.

On Tuesday, the Malawi FA boss announced a package of K350 million Special Relief Fund to bail out players and officials.

Nyamilandu said the decision was made by the FA’s Executive Committee on Monday during an Emergency Meeting via a Video Conference to review the FAM Task Force report on the impact of Covid-19 on Malawi Football and Recommended Mitigation Measures.