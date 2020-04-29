Essay Help Online: How to Tell That You’re Being Overcharged

If you are worried about your next challenging assignment and have thoughts like: “Who can actually do my project for me online?”, this blog post will be helpful for you.

There are several important things you need to understand before you even place your order on one of those online writing services.

Of course, you may have an overwhelming desire to outsource your essay writing as soon as possible. However, you need to understand that’s where most students fail.

What does it mean? The problem is that most students are too desperate to have their assignments done that they don’t quite look twice at the price demanded. It is actually advisable to check whether the price you are paying is reasonable or not. Here is how you can make the assessment.

General Pricing Status

If you do research and check a dozen of writing websites out there, you’ll get the following picture.

The least charge demanded is $5 per 1 page and for this charge hold true for most middle school assignments. Students of high school may have to cough up in the vicinity of $10. However, when it comes to typical college essays, the charge may go up to $25-30. This is because they require a lot of data gathering; systematic placement of ideas and lots of other factors.

If you are charged according to the estimates given above, you can rest assured feeling that you have been reasonably charged. If on the other hand, the charge is higher than discussed, you have to assess two things.

Does the essay demand too much labor?

Is the agency genuine?

Assess the two questions.

You can check the genuineness of the service by assessing the time it has spent online and its testimonials. If it ticks the correct boxes, the case must be the former. Your essay may have been too demanding.

You need to decide on your own. Check the work submitted to you. Assess the complexities that may have gone to coordinate the points. If however, it is fairly linear and sequential, you have been taken for a ride.

Do you need the agency or a personal essay helper?

On one hand, you need a high-quality essay. That’s why the agency can be a great choice as they have already tested the writers and work with those who can actually deliver good results. So, if you choose the agency, I’ll save your time and effort and get peace of mind. However, in this case, the price you’ll need to pay probably won’t be cheap.

On the other hand, if you want to save money, you need to look for writers on your own. It may seem to be a better idea to pay once for a custom essay and then work your own pieces guided by the format and poignancy of the customized work.

Students have done this for decades; only it used to be a custom piece acquired from guide books or teachers in earlier days. The Internet has only facilitated the issue.

However, you’d like to look for an expert writer on your own, you should be ready to waste a lot of time on the search. Moreover, you face the risk of getting low quality work in return for your money.

Go for Negotiations

If you are a regular customer and buy a lot of essays, ask for discounts and negotiate the prices. In fact, if you are not too demanding and don’t make too many requests for revisions, the agency may pay heed to your request and offer its services at a discounted price. It plays the promotional game through this.