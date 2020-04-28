Thyolo chiefs fear being dethroned if they welcome all parties

By Temwa Mhone

Chiefs in Thyolo have expressed concern that they would be removed if they allow all parties to campaign in the district ahead of the fresh presidential elections.

Chiefs in Sub Traditional Authority (ST/A) Mulenga said this on Monday to inform during a meeting with Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) commissioner Ambassador Yahaya M’madi.

The chiefs said they are threatened that they would be dethroned if they allow different parties to campaign in their areas.

“We (chiefs) will urge people to go and register, but we are at risk of losing positions during election period by allowing every political party to campaign in the communities. We end up being in bad books with the popular ones and even being sidelined on some initiatives. We need guidance on that from the commission,” said ST/A Mulenga.

In his take, M’madi said in the current system of government, no party should prohibit others to campaign even in areas it is popular.

“It was the wish of Malawians to adopt multiparty system of government. This entails that people should be free to choose leaders they want. Political parties should go anywhere to present their manifestos to the masses for people’s wide choice,” he said.

Thyolo is one of the districts in the second phase of voter registration exercise which started on April 27 2020 (Monday) through May 10 2020.

The second phase of voter registration is also underway in Rumphi, Likoma, Dowa, Lilongwe (district and city), Luchenza Municipality, Phalombe and Mulanje.