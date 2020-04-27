Woman, brother fined for assaulting teen over love affair

A court in Mangochi has fined 20-year-old Memory Ng’ombe and her 18-year-old brother for assaulting a girl aged 17 accused of being in a love affair with the father of Ng’ombe’s child.

The 18-year-old boy has been identified as Alick Bello.

According to Mangochi Deputy Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi, in the morning of April 16, Ng’ombe and Bello called the victim, pretending to offer her trousers for sale.

Upon arrival at an agreed place, the two took the victim to an uncompleted building where some of their friends were hidden.

Memory forced the victim to kneel down while accusing her of sleeping with her boyfriend. She seized the victim’s phone in order to check information about the claimed love affair.

“Things escalated when the evidence was found in the phone prompting the siblings to whip her mercilessly with sticks while shooting a video clip that eventually went viral on social media,” she said.

The victim sustained bruises on the back and reported the incident at Mangochi Police Station.

The two pleaded guilty and asked court for leniency but prosecutor Makawa prayed for a stiffer sentence saying that the siblings’ conduct cannot be tolerated in the society.

Second grade magistrate Mtunduwatha Mpasu then fined each of the two K75,000 to deter other would be offenders.

Both convicts hail from Mapira village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.