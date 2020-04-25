WHO, CDC say Malawi’s Coronavirus test results accurate

World Health Organization (WHO) and United States of America Center for Disease Control (CDC) say the COVID-19 laboratory tests being conducted in the country are accurate and the results should be trusted.

WHO Country representative Rosemary Dlamini and CDC country director Andrew Auld held a joint press briefing in Lilongwe on Friday where they certified the results.

In her remarks, Dlamini said WHO is supporting Malawi’s laboratory services where qualified personnel conduct the tests.

She added that WHO will continue supporting the Ministry of Health in the COVID-19 response by among others training health workers.

She then called on Malawians to take the disease seriously and adhere to the preventive measures such as social distancing and washing hands with soap.

On his part, CDC’s Auld said the centre has been making sure that the test kits that are being used to test people in the country are of good quality so that the results they give should be genuine.

Currently Malawi has recorded 33 cases of COVID-19, three recoveries and three.

During the press briefing, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango urged employers to allow employees to work from home saying the spread of COVID-19 has serious implications for employers, employees and workspaces where there is frequent human contact.

He added that both employees and employers should also observe the precautionary measures frequently when at their workplaces to prevent the further spread of the disease.

“All the employers should abide by the guidelines with immediate effect,” he said.