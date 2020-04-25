Three die after eating wild tubers

A woman and two girls have died in Chikwawa after eating poisonous wild tubers.

The three ate the tubers after spending several days without food.

Villagers told the local media that the woman uprooted the wild tubers on Thursday and prepared a meal for her family of four.

The three ate the tubers while one girl refused to eat. The girls who ate the tubers later started vomiting and died at home.

The woman was taken to Mfera health centre where she died on Friday morning

Chikwawa Police Spokesperson Dickson Matemba has confirmed the incident.

He has since advised people in the district to desist from eating tubers and other wild fruits.

According to reports, many families in Chikwawa have been hit by hunger.