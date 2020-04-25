FAM mourns legendary commentator Elias Kapangama

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has expressed sadness over the passing on of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation legendary football Commentator Elias Kapangama.

Kapangama died on Friday at his house in Area 51 in Lilongwe.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu described Kapangama as one of the greatest commentators of all time, who made immense contribution to football development in Malawi.

“He set the pace of live football commentary back in the 70’s and 80’s and made the game of football very lively.

“He had a unique style of making football commentary entertaining.

” I remember when we were kids we were always glued to MBC listening to his captivating live broadcast of matches. His voice still rings in my ears back to the times when there was no television and he was able to paint a vivid picture in our minds’ eye of historical football matches.

“He is an idol for so many people and inspired others over the years to take football commentary as a profession,” said Nyamilandu.

In 2015, FAM honoured Kapangama for his contribution to football development in Malawi by naming one of the rooms at the Mpira Hotel in Chiwembe in his name.

He worked as a football commentator for MBC, which was then the only radio station, from the early 70s up to early 80’s.

Kapangama travelled to many countries with the Senior National Football team and was part of the Flames delegation as the team made its maiden appearance at the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast.

Among some memorable high profile matches that he did were the 1978 and 1979 East and Central Africa Challenge Cup finals as Malawi won the Cup back to back.

Burial is on Saturday at his home village in Malomo, Ntchisi. The football fraternity will leave to remember him for life. May His Soul Rest in Peace

Source: FAM