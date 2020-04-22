Malawi records third Covid-19 death

The number of Coronavirus deaths in Malawi has risen to three, following the death of one person in Lilongwe today.

According to the Ministry of Health, the victim is one of the six new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

“The Ministry of Health announces that one of the newly confirmed COVID 19 patients has died at KCH. The patient had other comorbidities,” said a Ministry of Health statement which did not identify the victim.

On Wednesday morning the ministry announced six cases including one that involved a person who returned from India recently and lives at Area 3.

The other five cases involved a patient who returned from Tanzania and four of his immediate contacts. The ministry was also tracking 17 other contacts of the person.

Malawi has so far recorded 23 coronavirus cases and there have been three recoveries.