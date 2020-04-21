Two security guards killed in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi are hunting for assailants who killed two security guards at an estate on Monday and went away with items worth K3.5 million.

The assailants are alleged to have stolen two Solar panels and one submersible water pump at Lilimbe Estate.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Publist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the guards as Jafali Matola, aged 72 and Idrissah Ngochela, 66, both from Mlima Village in Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi.

Daudi said the two were manning one of the solar powered water pumps within the Estate premises and in the following morning, their colleague who reported to take over the duties was surprised to find both of them lying in a pool of blood with multiple cut wounds on their heads and arms.

She added that it was also discovered that two Solar panels (250 Watts each) and one submersible water pump were missing.

“Both victims were rushed to Mulibwanji Community Hospital where Matola was pronounced dead upon arrival whereas Ngochela died while receiving treatment at Mangochi District Hospital,” Daudi said.

Postmortem conducted at Mangochi District Hospital showed that the two dead due to loss of blood.

Meanwhile, police in the district have since launched a manhunt in order to arrest the culprits.