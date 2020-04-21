Private school teachers in tough COVID-19 era

Some teachers in private schools across the Northern Region have cried foul over their bosses’ decisions not to give them salaries during this period when schools are closed in light of COVID-19.

Teachers who spoke to Malawi24, confirmed that they are facing challenges due to the pandemic.

“We live in rented houses and our landlords have already started sending us warning letters,” said George Moyo, who teaches at a secondary school in Mzuzu.

Donald Soko who teaches at a private primary school in Karonga echoed the complaints of his fellow teachers we spoke to in the northern region.

“We receive peanuts already and the amount cannot take us through in this difficult period,” he said.

The Malawi government made a directive to temporarily close down schools as one of the decisive measures set in place to contain the spread of corona virus plague.

The Ministry of Education has been telling the public that it will reopen schools once it gets confirmation from Ministry of Health that the situation has normalized.

There was no immediate response from the Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA) authorities on the issue.