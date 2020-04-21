Nine in custody over murder

Police in Karonga have arrested nine men on allegations that they killed a person whom they accused of being a blood sucker.

Karonga Police Station’s Deputy Public Relations Officer Frank Black has confirmed that the act happened on 1st April, 2020 in Mulinda Village, Traditional Authority Kilupula.

He said a man identified as Julius Kanjere and other suspects are thought to have assaulted 19-year Wakisa Kumwenda to death after suspecting him of being a blood sucker.

“Kanjere and other suspects come from Mwalukepo Village, Traditional Authority Kilupula and will appear before court as investigations are under way, while the deceased is from Mwakasenjere Village, Traditional Authority Mwirang’ombe in the same district,” Black said.

Meanwhile, police in the district have said they have no record of any person whose blood was sucked. They have further warned people against taking the law in their hands.

By Kondwani Sichali