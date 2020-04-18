Asian Business Community says lockdown important in fight against Covid-19

Mzuzu Asian Business Community has backed government’s plan to lock down the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic saying the measure is in the interest of people’s health.

In an interview, Asian Business Community member Ash Rashid Bano said government is simply trying to defend its citizens which is its duty.

“Government is not planning to punish its own people by bringing lockdown but trying to keep life of Malawians safe, healthier and longer and it is the duty of every learned citizen to understand and civic educate fellow Malawians on the same,” said Bano

On the injunction which the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) obtained against the lockdown, Bano said the seven day period will allow people to prepare and stakeholders to consult.

He then urged people in the country to practice social distancing and other preventive measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have advised our community to observe less hours of work, observe high standards of hygiene, make sure all Personal Protective Equipment are available in the business area, factories, homes and any other places they see fit, so those proposals are are intact and we have to maintain it that way.

“I don’t think injunction gives people a chance not to wash their hands and other measures,” he said.

The lockdown which has been blocked was expected to start on today and end on May 9.