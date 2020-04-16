Mtambo questions Covid-19 lockdown

Citizens for Transformation (CFT) leader Timothy Mtambo says the lockdown approach is not practical in Malawi because of the financial challenges many Malawians face.

Mtambo made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday following government’s declaration of a lockdown.

Mtambo in his statement claimed that while the Covid-19 lockdown might be a sensible and practical approach towards containing the spread of the pandemic in other countries, the same cannot be said in the country since the majority are facing financial challenges.

He said President Peter Mutharika promised small and medium enterprises MEDEF loans but government has not come out clear on the loans and how vulnerable Malawians during the lockdown.

Mtambo then urged the Mutharika administration to channel funds to the fight against Covid-19.

“The caretaker president and the administration need to stop misappropriating and looting public funds and direct them to the health sector by procuring adequate testing kits, protective equipment to health workers and other essential facilities such as ventilators isolation centres,” he explained.

He also accused the Mutharika of using the coronavirus to prevent the forthcoming fresh presidential elections. Yesterday, the Malawi Electoral Commission suspended electoral activities due to the lockdown.

Currently, Malawi has recorded 16 cases of the coronavirus and has registered two deaths. The government said on Tuesday that the lockdown is aimed at preventing the further spread of the coronavirus.