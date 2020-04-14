We will reject election results – Mtambo

Citizens for Transformation (CFT) leader Timothy Mtambo has once again asked President Peter Mutharika to fire Chief Elections Officer of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Sam Alfandika and MEC commissioners, saying the movement will not accept results of the polls if the elections are managed by the current commission.

The Commander in Chief of the movement Timothy Mtambo said this during a press briefing in Lillongwe.

Mtambo said Alfandika and the whole Jane Ansah led commission failed to manage the May 21 elections as such it is obvious the commission will also fail to manage the coming elections.

He warned the commission that the grouping will not recognize the results of the 2020 fresh presidential elections if the polls are managed by the current commission.

“We are saying this because we are inspired by the Constitutional Court, we do not recognize this Commission and also reminding Peter Mutharika that he was not dully elected as such he should respect the court, Judiciary and Parliament by firing Alfandika and the whole Commission,” he explained

He pledged that the movement will be monitoring the coming presidential to ensure they are credible, free and fair.

He also asked all the political parties and religious leaders to hold a meeting aimed at reflecting on the current situation.

Mtambo then warned that once the 150 days for the polls as per ordered by the Constitutional Court come to an end, Mutharika should be aware that he will not be recognized as the president of this country.

On the issue of Coronavirus, he expressed concern that the ruling government is politicising the pandemic and taking it as a scapegoat for delaying the coming elections.

He also warned the government against instituting a lockdown in the country saying people in the country depend on working to provide for their families.

Mtambo formed CFT last month after leaving the Human Rights Defenders Coalition.