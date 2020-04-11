New start date for Super League not set

Super League of Malawi says the new season kick off date has not been set amid the Covid-19 pandemic which forced the body to postpone the kickoff of the new season.

The new season was scheduled to kick off on 21st March 2020 but Sulom postponed the season with less than 24 hours to go following the Presidential order to restrict public gatherings due to the pandemic.

And on Friday, Sulom, through its President Tiya Somba Banda told Malawi’s state broadcaster MBC that new kickoff date hasn’t been set by the body.

“We haven’t set any date as to when we are kicking the new season because the situation isn’t improving. We will only do that once we feel that it is safe to do so.

“It’s our prayer and hope that the situation will improve so that we may go back to the field.”

“We have to make sure that all is well because the safety of our players, teams, fans and administrators is of paramount importance hence the decision not to set the kickoff date yet,” he said.

With the uncertainty surrounding the kickoff dates, all teams in the top flight football suspended training sessions, with some of them advising their players to train from home.

The Covid-19 saw both European and African countries suspending their football calendars as one way of preventing the spread of the virus.