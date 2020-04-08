Lilongwe council closes drinking joints, bans parties

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has ordered the closure of all drinking joints in the city and has banned all parties including birthday parties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LCC chief executive officer John Chome announced the ban in a statement today.

He said bottle stores, pubs, bridal showers and send-offs, sports clubs and gyms, street processions, wedding receptions and birthday parties have been banned effective today.

“The council is making a strong appeal to all owners and operators of such businesses to adhere to this ban until such a time we are all safe to operate as normal.

“The council will work with the police to ensure that the ban is respected,” said Chome.

In other measures to encourage social distancing in the city, the council will decongest the Central Market by relocating dry fish sellers to Community Centre Ground starting Wednesday.

Salima route minibuses will also be relocated to the Community Centre Ground.

“The Lilongwe City Council is urging all fish vendors, minibus operators and all buyers to adhere to these changes,” said Chome.

Malawi has recorded eight cases of the coronavirus pandemic and three have been recorded in Lilongwe.