Former players sue Silver Strikers

Dust is refusing to settle at Silver Strikers as two former players have sued the club for unlawful dismissal from the Lilongwe based side earlier this year.

Lazarus Nyemera and Mike Mtonyo have dragged the club to court for unlawful termination of their contracts after being deemed as surplus to requirements prior to the 2020 season.

According to two documents seen by Malawi24, the two players are in total demanding a compensation package of K5.9 million from the Central Bankers who have also been ordered by the Football Association of Malawi to pay Wanderers K8 million for the transfer of Babatunde Adepochu to the Area 47 side.

“Our client has advised us that he signed a contract with your club on 9 January, 2018 which was valid for three (3) years and was to expire on 9 January, 2021.

Our Client informs us that by a letter dated 30 January, 2020, you unilaterally terminated the said contract on reason of poor performance,” reads one of the documents.

It adds that the player was never called to any meeting where the club was reviewing his performance during the just ended season or past season hence finde the reason for terminating the contract unjustifiable in any event.

“Our client therefore treats your conduct as a breach of contract.

“In view of the breach, our Client demands from you the payment of all his benefits that would have accrued to him for the remaining term of the contract.

“At the time the contract was terminated, our client had a year left and he was receiving K320 000 as a monthly allowance. Therefore, the total benefits claimed by our Client amounts to K3, 840 million,” read one of the documents representing Nyemera.

Prior to the new season, the Area 47 side fired more than 17 players as part of their rebuilding exercise under the new coach Daniel Kabwe.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers officials are yet to comment on the development.H