Govt vindicated on Mtambo’s political ambitions – Botomani

Minister of Information Mark Botomani says government is not surprised by former Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Timothy Mtambo’s decision to join politics because Mtambo has been a politician disguised as an activist for a long time.

Botomani made the remarks in a statement read at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Wednesday, hours after Mtambo announced his resignation from HRDC and the formation of the Citizens for Transformation (CFT) liberation movement.

Mtambo, on Wednesday, also endorsed the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM alliance and advised Malawians against voting for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the 2020 fresh elections.

In his statement, Botomani accused Mtambo of organising the post-election demonstrations as a way of launching his political career.

“We are aware that the MCP has promised Mtambo the second vice presidency. The formation of Citizens for Transformation is a condition for the second vice presidency in addition to organizing violent demonstrations,” said Botomani.

He then claimed that the post-election protests which Mtambo through HRDC was organising led to the radicalization of young men in Lilongwe and denied small scale businesspersons a living as they could not do business on days of demonstrations.