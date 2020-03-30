BWB denies selling contaminated water after man found dead in chamber

The Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has denied that it is offering to some of it’s customers contaminated water following an incident where a man was found dead in water chamber 79 in Ndirande – Malabada.

Information from the BWB management indicates that from 23rd to 24th March this year, the Board has been working on Chamber 79 upon receiving complaints of no water from customers.

It is reported that upon finishing maintenance works, it was noticed that water was still not able to flow to some parts of Ndirande a development which forced the boards’ technicians to be redeployed to check on the pipeline to Ndirande Tank.

Further information indicates that as BWB inspectors were still carrying out checks on the pipeline, they discovered a human dead body in a chamber a development which raised eyebrows that the facility has been offering contaminated water.

“As BWB inspectors were still carrying out checks on the pipeline, they discovered a human dead body in a chamber. The matter was immediately reported to Police by Blantyre Water Board. The Police came to the scene, removed the dead body and are currently investigating the incident,” the board said.

However, the institution in its statement assured all it’s customers that none of its water has been contaminated following the development.

The management further added that water under the board’s distribution is disinfected with chlorine and tested before being distributed to customers.

“The Board would therefore like to assure our valued customers that the incident did not result in any contamination of the water which we offer to our customers. Our water is disinfected with chlorine and tested before being distributed to our customers,” BWB said.

Meanwhile, the board says it will continue to update its customers on the progress of the matter as police has launched investigations to get hold of what happened to the deceased who is yet to be identified.