World Vision donates buckets to Mangochi Police

Mangochi Police Station has received 35 buckets from World Vision International (Mangochi Branch) to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation was received at the Police Station premises on Wednesday.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, World Vision Project Officer Ireen Majankono said the organization thought it wise to assist in order to protect the officers and clients from the deadly Covid-19.

“Prevention is better than cure and we don’t want to experience what other nations are facing due to the spread of the deadly virus” said Majankono.

In his remarks, the Station Community Policing Coordinator Assistant Superintendent Clement Madeira, who represented the Officer ln-charge, applauded World Vision for the nice gesture.

Madeira said the donation has come at a right time when the whole world has been hit hard with coronavirus.

He encouraged other stakeholders to borrow a leaf from World Vision International stressing that police officers also need to be safe at all times.

World Vision international has been working together with the Police especially in gender based violence interventions and child marriages.

The 35 buckets will be distributed at the parent station, three police posts and 21 police units.