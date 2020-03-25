Man gets 18 years in jail for raping daughter, infecting her with HIV

The Ntcheu Senior resident magistrate’s court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 18 years in prison for raping his 10-year-old daughter over a period of three years and infecting her with HIV.

According to Ntcheu police public relations officer sub inspector Hastings Chigalu, the convict (not identified to protect the child) started raping the girl from 2017 up to this year.

The rape was revealed this year after the child told her grandmother about the sexual abuse.

The child said her father threatened that he would kill her if she told anyone about the rape hence her three year silence.

According to Chigalu, a medical report presented in court showed that the child was infected with HIV.

After the man was found guilty in court, police prosecutor Samie Lionde asked the court for a stiff punishment saying cases of defilement are rampant in the district and the girl was raped for several times, she a is school going pupil and was infected with HIV.

The court went on to sentence the convict to 18 years in jail.

In January and February this year, Police in Ntcheu recorded 16 cases of child rape and 10 have been ended with custodial sentences.