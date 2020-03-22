Mutharika tells cabinet members not to abuse Malawi’s limited resources

President Peter Mutharika on Saturday warned newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers against looting public resources.

The 30 ministers and deputy ministers who were appointed earlier this week were sworn in on Saturday at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

In his speech, Mutharika asked the cabinet members to desist from engaging in corrupt activities.

He further told them that he wants public resources to continue being used for providing social services to Malawians.

“As I have said many times before, corruption is a menace in society and deprives the Government of the limited resources for development,” said Mutharika.

He added that the wheels of justice will not spare anyone found to be in conflict with the law.

“This is important in order to safeguard government’s integrity and sustain the trust that Malawians have bestowed upon us,” he said.

The new cabinet has 22 full ministers (including Mutharika who is Minister of Defence) and 9 deputy ministers.

Mutharika has included four member of the United Democratic Front which is in an alliance with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

The Malawi leader has also roped in independent legislator Kamlepo Kalua who is now Minister of Lands Housing and Urban Development.

Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota North Henry Chimunthu Banda was appointed Minister of Natural Resources and Mining but has refused to pick up the role.