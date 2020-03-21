One dies, six injured in road accident in Mangochi

A 65-year-old woman died while six others sustained serious injuries after a motor vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Chowe Hills in Mangochi on Thursday.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi identified the woman as Patuma Tawakali (65) of Liwale village in the area of Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi District.

Daudi said the accident occurred in the morning of Thursday along Bakili Muluzi Highway.

She added that the accident involved a motor vehicle registration number SA 3472 which was ferrying 45 people to a funeral ceremony.

“While ascending the Chowe Hills, the vehicle stopped pulling and immediately went off as the driver was trying to change the gears. This prompted the motor vehicle to reverse by the slope and overturn several times, throwing passengers on the way before resting in the escarpment,” Daudi explained.

The publicist went on to say that following the impact, Tawakali sustained a fractured thigh and died while receiving treatment at Mangochi District Hospital.

Six other people sustained injuries and were admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to the drivers to always follow road safety measures to avoid reoccurring of such accidents in the district.