Girl, 9, dies after being hit by car

A 9-year-old girl died in Rumphi on Thursday night after she was hit by a Toyota Passo at Chombe area in the district.

Rumphi Police spokesperson Sergeant Tupeliwe Kabwilo said the accident occurred along the Mzuzu Karonga M1 road.

Kabwilo identified the girl as Jenala Msiska.

He said the vehicle, registration number CZ 8209, which was being driven by 38-year-old Bishop Munthali was coming from Mzuzu heading in the direction of Karonga.

Upon arrival at Chombe, the vehicle hit the girl who was crossing the road from right to left.

The girl died on the spot due to internal bleeding.

Munthali and his passengers escaped unhurt while the vehicle had its bonnet and bumper depressed.

The driver was arrested and will appear before the court to answer the charge of causing death by reckless driving.

Meanwhile, the police are urging all road users to be cautious and observant of all road signals.

The girl came from Mwakhwawa Village under Traditional Authority Wasambo in Karonga district.