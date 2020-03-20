Chimunthu says no thanks to ministerial role

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentarian Henry Chimunthu Banda has rejected a ministerial role in the President Peter Mutharika administration.

Mutharika on Thursday appointed Chimunthu Banda as Minister of Natural Resources and Mining.

But in an interview with the local media, Banda who is a former Speaker of Parliament said he has rejected the role.

He added that he was not consulted about the position and learnt of the appointment when it was announced on the radio

Banda is Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota North where he was elected on a DPP ticket.

Ahead of the 2014 presidential elections, Chimunthu Banda contested for the post of DPP president at the DPP convention where he lost to Mutharika.

Banda then took a break from politics before bouncing back in the 2019 elections.