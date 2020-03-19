Opposition supporters march ahead of alliance signing ceremony

Supporters of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM have shown their support for the alliance between the two parties by parading in Lilongwe ahead of the alliance signing ceremony.

The supporters started their parade at Civo Stadium with their destination being Kamuzu Institute for Sports where the alliance will be officially announced this afternoon.

UTM and MCP supporters were joined by supporters of People’s Party, AFORD, Freedom Party and other opposition political parties which are part of the alliance.

Vice President Saulos Chilima who leads the UTM and MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera will attend the signing ceremony.

The two leaders contested in the now nullified 2019 presidential elections but have joined forces following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that the 2020 fresh elections will use the 50+1 electoral system where a winner gets more than 50 percent of the votes.

At the moment, it is not clear who will be the torchbearer for the alliance in the 2020 elections.

Previous reports have shown that Chakwera will lead the alliance with Chilima becoming runningmate.

In the nullified presidential elections, Chakwera amassed 1,781,740 votes while Chilima got 1,018,369.