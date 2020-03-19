Livingstonia Synod endorses MCP-UTM alliance: “We want change of government”

Livingstonia Synod General Secretary Levi Nyondo has endorsed the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM alliance saying there is a need for change of government.

In an interview with Times Television at the alliance signing ceremony in Lilongwe, Nyondo revealed his support for the opposition alliance.

“Our attendance is proof that we have endorsed the alliance,” said Nyondo.

Asked if a reverend is supposed to be partisan, Nyondo said as a church leader his role is to show the way.

“Our job to bring light where there is darkness,” he said.

He then demanded the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah over irregularities in the now nullified presidential election.

Another Livingstonia Synod reverend who was not named concurred with Nyondo saying the church has agreed to support the alliance in order to transform the country.

“We are here to tell the two parties that what they have done is important,” he said.