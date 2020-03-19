Girl commits suicide in Blantyre

A 12-year-old girl, identified as Maria Bello, on Tuesday hanged herself at Manase township in Blantyre.

According to the Public Relations Officer for Blantyre police station Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi, the girl’s stepfather reported that on 8 March 2020, his stepdaughter left for Nancholi saying she was accompanying a friend but she did not return home.

Yesterday, her mother managed to find the girl and she brought her child back home. However, after both parents left home for other works, Maria went into her bedroom and hanged herself to the roof.

Upon returning, the parents found their daughter hanging to the roof and they did not hesitate to report the incident to police.

The girl was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre district where postmortem revealed that her death was due to Asphyxiation secondary to strangulation.

Maria Bello, 12, hailed from Nyamula village in the area of Traditional Authority Tengani in Nsanje district.