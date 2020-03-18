Mutharika fires Kutsaira for second time in a week

President Peter Mutharika has removed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for Centre Bintony Kutsaira, less than a week after Mutharika also fired Kutsaira from the cabinet.

According to a statement from the DPP, Mutharika who is also DPP president has removed

Kutsaira and Northern Region Governor Kenneth Sanga with immediate effect.

The DPP leader has replaced Sanga with former legislator Christopher Mzomera Ngwira while David Kambalame has taken Kutsaira’s position in the Central Region.

On Wednesday last week, Mutharika fired all cabinet ministers including Kutsaira who was Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining. The Malawi leader is yet to appoint a new cabinet.

Kutsaira is also Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Msinja North where he was elected on a DPP ticket.