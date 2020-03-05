Thieves steal money, 150 litres of petrol at Rumphi Meru Filling Station

Police in Rumphi are hunting for thugs who stormed Mount Meru Filling Station and went away with K129, 000 cash and 150 litres of petrol.

The robbery occurred at around 11AM today.

According to Rumphi Police Station deputy spokesperson Sergeant Tupeliwe Kabwilo, the thugs who were armed with panga knives tied up a watchman before breaking into a shop at the filling station where they also tied up two sellers.

Later, they managed to steal k129,000, 150 litres of petrol, 5 litres of oil, a computer CPU and 9 litres of water coolant.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to trace the culprits and recover the stolen items.

The Police have since appealed to people of good will who might have information which may lead to the arrest of culprits to come forward.