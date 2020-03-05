Coronavirus hits South Africa

A man aged 38 has tested positive for coronavirus in South Africa, days after arriving in the country from Italy.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa on 5 March has confirmed that a suspected case of COVID-19 which undergo testing measures, has shown positive detection of Coronavirus.

According to the minister of health for South Africa, Dr. Zweli Mkhize the patient, had recently travelled to Italy together with his wife.

Mkhize also said that the couple was among the group of ten people who arrived back in South Africa from Italy on 1 March, 2020.

Upon arrival, the patient consulted a private medical practitioner on 3 March as he was feeling symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and cough, and later on the Nurse took the swabs and delivered it to the Laboratory for further investigations.

Following this development, the patient, who has a wife with three children, has been self-isolated since 3 March (the day he visited medical practitioner). The doctor has been self-isolated as well.

Authorities in South Africa have since deployed the tracer team to KwaZulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from NICD.

The minister of health, Dr. Mkhize has pledged to keep on updating the public about the issue.