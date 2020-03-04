Salvation Army donates to flood victims in Karonga

Salvation Army on Tuesday donated relief items worth K15 million to families hit by floods in some parts of Karonga District.

The faith-based organization intervened by donating a 50-kilogram bag of maze, 5 leader bags of beans and a 2-litrebottle of cooking oil to each of 484 households that were affected by floods at Zinde in TA Kyungu in the district.

Speaking in an interview, lieutenant colonel Alfred Banda Chief Secretary for Salvation Army said his organization deemed it necessary to donate the items considering the gravity of the damage the floods have caused the area and the families.

He further said that the assistance will go a long way in cautioning the effects of the devastation.

“We know there are a multitude of victims out there that need urgent attention and support but our resources are limited but we believe the assistance that they have received today will make a significant impact one way or another,” he explained.

He added that the Bible teaches that faith without action is dead hence their decision to demonstrate the love of God in action through donating the relief items.

In his remarks, Franklin Mtambo who represented the District Commissioner, commended salvation army for the assistance saying it will lessen their suffering.

He therefore underscored the need for more donations to rescue the flood victims.

One of the beneficiaries Eliza Namwayi who recalled how on the night of 2 February her house collapse as a result of raging water that made their way to her house.

Since then, she has been living at the evacuation camp as she and her family have nothing left due to the floods which also washed away her crops.

Namwayi, therefore expressed her gratitude to Salvation Army for the timely gesture saying she can now see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I never anticipated that we would be receiving the donation, it’s like a dream come true hence I can now smile,” she said.