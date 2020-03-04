New Mzuzu Warriors committee looks to mobilise resources

Newly elected chairperson of Mzuzu Warriors, Moses Mkandawire, says the club will embark on a resource mobilization exercise to raise funds for its operations.

Mkandawire made the remarks on Saturday after elections where a new executive committee was elected. The committee will run the club, formerly known as Mzuni, for three years.

In his acceptance speech after being elected chairperson, Mkandawire said his first duty is to mobilise resources of the club.

“You know without the resources we cannot run the club. Secondly, we want to market the club beyond Mzuzu and even far outside Malawi, we are going to do that as you are aware I have been in football for sometimes now and we are going to use that knowledge to run the club,” Mkandawire said.

He added that that the players will also have an opportunity to continue with their education.

Commenting on the election, one of the club’s trustees Mtafu Manda said the new executive will help the improve the club in many ways.

“We are happy that the election went well and as you see now Mzuzu community is now taking over running the club as it was previously was under Mzuzu university, we believe that now things will improve for the better,” said Manda.

During the polls, Donnex Chilonga and Annward Munthali defended their positions as General Secretary and Treasure of the club respectively.

Mzuzu University Council ordered Mzuzu University to stop sponsoring the club in 2018 and the club went into 2019 season without sponsorship.

Here is the full list of Mzuzu Warriors executive Committee

Chair -Mosses Mkandawire

Vice – Mphatso Nyemera

G/S – Donnex Chilonga

Vice – Moffat Harawa

Treasurer – Annward Munthali

Vice – Peter Chipeta

Members

Walusungu Nyirongo

Jeremiah Kafakoma

Dick Kachipande

Edward Chilenga