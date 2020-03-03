Two more charges added against Chanthunya

The High Court in Zomba yesterday allowed the state to amend Misozi Chanthunya’s charge sheet and add charges of perjury and hindering the burial of a dead body besides the murder charge Chanthunya is answering to.

The court also said that it has found Misozi Chanthunya with a case to answer in the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Linda Gasa in 2010.

High court judge, Zione Ntaba, read the court’s ruling on the matter on behalf of high court judge Ruth Chinangwa who is handling the case but was not available on that day.

Commenting on the issue, lead state lawyer, Steven Kayuni, said the state is satisfied with how the case is progressing.

On his part, Chanthunya’s lawyer, Michael Goba Chipeta, refused to comment on the ruling saying that he was not yet to get a full copy of the ruling.

Chanthunya is being accused of allegedly killing his girlfriend Linda Gasa in 2010.

He went on the run after the murder but was arrested in South Africa in 2012 and later extradited to Malawi.