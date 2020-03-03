Boy accidentally shoots dead 7-year-old sister

A five-year-old boy on Saturday accidentally shot to death his sister aged 7 as the two were playing around with a rifle at Bangwe Township in Blantyre district.

According to the public relations officer for Limbe police station Inspector Patrick Mussa, it was reported that on 29 February 2020, at around 4:00 p.m., both parents left home, leaving the two children behind.

Later, the kids took the rifle loaded with three live ammunition from the parents’ bedroom and started playing with it in their bedroom.

In the course of playing, the boy accidentally shot his sister, Laila M’dala, on the shoulder and she sustained serious injuries.

After the matter was reported to Bangwe police sub-station, detectives rushed to the scene and took Laila M’dala to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, police are advising those possessing riffles in their houses to handle them with care and keep away from children to avoid accidents of this nature.