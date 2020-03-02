59 referees pass fitness test

Northern Region referees over the weekend took part in a fitness test where 59 out of 87 referees passed.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Executive member who is also a chairman of referees subcommittee Rashid Mtelela, said FAM conducts quarterly physical fitness tests for all regions.

“We started with southern, Central and today we are here in the North simply for physical test, basically it’s not an exercise which is gauging the overall performance of referees, this is requirement for FIFA that referees they have to be physically fit,” said Mtelela.

He then encouraged referees who failed the test to be training on their own, so that they should pass the next test in May.

Mtelela also expressed hope that officiation will be better in the 2020 season.

In his remarks, Northern Region Referees chairperson Misheck Juwa said the turn up this year increased comparing to the previous test.