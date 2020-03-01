One killed, four injured in road accident

One person died while four others sustained injuries after a lorry with two passengers on board overturned and hit two pedestrians on Saturday in Mulanje.

Public relations officer for Mulanje Police Station Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira said the road accident accident occurred at Nkando trading centre.

He identified the pedestrian who was killed as Sankho Mwayimwayi.

According to Ngwira, Keliam Kainga was driving a Dyna Lorry registration number MN6765 Toyota from Limbe heading to Mulanje along the Robert Mugabe Highway.

In the lorry, there were two passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at Nkando Trading Centre near a bar called Water Hole, the driver lost control of the motor vehicle due to speeding and swerved to the extreme near side.

“The vehicle which later overturned, hit two male pedestrians walking towards same direction and two bicycles which were parked,” said Ngwira.

One of the pedestrians Mwayimwayi sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot while his friend, Michael Mateyu sustained bruises on the left shoulder.

The driver sustained multiple bruises on face and chest, one passenger suffered bruises on left elbow and the other passenger sustained a cut wound on left knee and bruises on both legs.

The deceased hailed from Kazembe village, traditional authority Juma in Mulanje.

Meanwhile, police have urged all motorists to follow all road safety regulations to avoid further accidents especially in trading centers.