Teacher arrested for raping, impregnating STD 7 learner

A 28-year-old primary school teacher is in police custody in Phalombe for raping and impregnating a 14-year-old Standard 7 learner from his school.

The teacher has been identified as Dyson Chawawa who was working at Nakamba primary school in Mulanje.

Public relations officer for Phalombe Police Station Sergeant Innocent Moses said the teacher was arrested after the victim’s father reported the issue to police.

“The complainant, who is the father to the victim, said the teacher proposed the girl child in January last year and he had been sleeping with the girl until he impregnated her.

“This happened between January and April 2019 at Kuseriwa Village, Traditional Authority Ndanga in Mulanje district,” said Moses.

He added that police arrested the suspect following the complaint and charged him with defilement, in accordance with Section 138 of the Penal code.

He will soon appear in court to answer the charge.